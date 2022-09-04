Nacogdoches County officials searching for driver who struck 4-year-old on go-kart

If you know the whereabouts of the driver or suspect vehicle, please call Lufkin DPS at (936) 699-7340.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver of a tuck who struck a child on a go-kart and left the scene.

According to DPS, around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, troopers were called to the scene of a hit-and-run on FM 95, just north of San Augustine.

DPS says a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-kart on private property. When the child attempted to turn around, she entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a 2007-2014 Chevrolet pickup. The driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash and continued traveling south.

The child was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment.