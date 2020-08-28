Officials searching for East Texas man wanted for theft, kidnapping

Andres Ramirez is wanted for a theft warrant out of Titus County and a kidnapping warrant out of Franklin County.

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — The Titus County Sheriff's Office and other surrounding agencies are seeing the whereabouts of Andres Ramirez, 25.

Ramirez is wanted for a theft warrant out of Titus County and a kidnapping warrant out of Franklin County.

Ramirez resides in the eastern edge Franklin County. However, he frequents Miller's Cove, Winfield, Mount Pleasant and Pittsburg and has been known to travel by bicycle.