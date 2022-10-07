AMBER Alert issued for missing East Texas newborn

Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert for Sonni Ray Melike, 2-week-old baby who was taken by Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert for Sonni Ray Melike, 2-week-old baby.

Melike is a white baby girl, 19 inches long, and weights eight pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.

Police are also looking for Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31, in connection with Melike's abduction.

Norman is a white woman who is 5" 1' tall and weighs 115 pounds. Norman has brown hair and blue eyes. She also has tattoos on her back and left arm. She has a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings underneath.

Officials say the child is believed to be in grave danger.