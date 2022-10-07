AMBER Alert issued for missing East Texas newborn

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert for Sonni Ray Melike, 2-week-old baby.
Melike is a white baby girl, 19 inches long, and weights eight pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.
Police are also looking for Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31, in connection with Melike's abduction.
Norman is a white woman who is 5" 1' tall and weighs 115 pounds. Norman has brown hair and blue eyes. She also has tattoos on her back and left arm. She has a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings underneath.
Officials say the child is believed to be in grave danger.
Any information regarding Melike's abduction, call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.