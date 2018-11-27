MARSHALL — Local and national authorities are searching for an East Texas teenager who has been missing since Halloween.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Marshall Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Denisha Mathews, 16, of Marshall.

Mathews was last seen on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

She is described as being biracial (black and white), standing 5'5" and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you any information on where Mathews may be, please contact the MPD at (903) 935-4575 or the NCMEC at (1-800) 843-5678.

