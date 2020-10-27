Officials searching for East Texas teen who's been missing for a week

Ahsiyah Patton stands 5'5 and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

According to the SCSO, Ahsiyah Terril Patton, 15, of Timpson, was last seen on. Tuesday, Oct. 20, with his biological mother Demetrice “Damitriyunna” Edmond. Officials say Edmond has strong ties to the Houston area.

Patton stands 5'5 and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.