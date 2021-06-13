BLUE ALERT: Officials searching for man accused of shooting Texas police officer

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Wood is also a suspect in a home invasion robbery.

RHOME, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man accused of shooting and injuring a Rhome police officer on Sunday.

According to DPS, Royce Wood, 43, was last seen around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 407 in Rhome, northeast of Fort Worth.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Wood is a suspect in a home invasion robbery in the area on Saturday. Deputies and Rhome officers tried to stop Wood after getting a tip he was in the area on Sunday, and was riding a motorcycle with a woman.

ACTIVE BLUE ALERT for Royce Wood from Rhome, Wise County, TX, on 06/13/2021. pic.twitter.com/pPyKnqNYE5 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 14, 2021

Rhome police found Wood first and initiated a traffic stop. Officials say Wood got off the bike and started running. Police chased him and Wood fired at the officers striking one of them in the lower leg, Sheriff Akin said.

Wood was wearing a baseball cap with a camouflage bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, a green shirt and shorts,

The sheriff added the woman is in custody, and the Rhome officer is doing well.

"We're exceedingly fortunate. We're very happy that the officer's doing well. We feel pretty good about his condition," Akin said.