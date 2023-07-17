x
Officials searching for man considered 'danger to community' in Lake Jacksonville area

Deputies and officers are searching in the Aqua Vista area on Lake Jacksonville for Robert Scott Bacot, 39.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department are searching for a man, who they say is a danger to the community, in the Lake Jacksonville area. 

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said Bacot assaulted two women Sunday night, which required both of them to seek medical attention.  

The sheriff's office said he is considered "a danger to the community" and people should keep their doors and cars locked. He was last seen in the water of the lake. 

