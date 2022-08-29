Henderson County officials searching for man who tried to assault woman, exposed himself to another

If you recognize anyone matching the description below please contact the HCSO at 903-675-5128.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who reportedly tried to assault a woman and exposed himself to another woman.

According to the HCSO, around 2 p.m. on Friday, a white man tried to physically assault a young woman who was walking along LA Acres Rd., north of Athens.

The HCSO says the man pulled up beside the woman and asked her if she wanted a ride on his side-by-side. When she declined, the HCSO says the man chased her, but she was able to get away.

A few hours later in the same area, an elderly woman was asleep inside her home when she was woken by an unidentified white male.

The HCSO says the elderly woman was able to avoid any type of physical assault, but the man did expose himself to her before running off.

Both victims describe the unidentified male as a white male approximately 45 to 55 years of age, with grayish brown hair," the HCSO said. "The male was wearing dark-colored clothing, as well as a wedding band and watch.

Officials say the man has possible burn scars to both arms and legs, and he was driving a camo side-by-side with a winch mounted on the front.