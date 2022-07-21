Cherokee County officials searching for missing 20-year-old

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County officials are searching for a 20-year-old man who was last seen five days ago and needs immediate medical care.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Caleb Mosley was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville Saturday.
The sheriff's office said on Facebook that Mosley has a concussion, he is disoriented and needs medical care as soon as possible. His arms, back and torso are covered in scratches.
He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds.
Those with information about Mosley's location can call his mother Nadine Maya at 903-520-4045, the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271
