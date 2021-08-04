Smith County officials release identification, photo of missing child

The child has been identified as 5-year-old Hayden Wilcox and is possibly wearing a red and orange shirt and blue jeans.

ARP, Texas — Smith County officials are looking for missing 5-year-old Hayden Wilcox near Arp.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:52 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 22300 block of County Road 251 near Arp regarding to a missing child.

Deputies were made aware that a 5-year-old child was missing from the residence at the location and it is unknown how long the child has been missing at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are being assisted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Overton Police Department as well as area Fire Departments.