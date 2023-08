​Keeton was last seen at 5:30 p.m. at the Bent Tree Motel in Emory wearing a bright yellow shirt, gray shorts, brown boots and a black helmet.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Rains County Sheriff's Office says a man who went missing Saturday in Emory has been found safe.

Officials were concerned about the man's whereabouts due to him having autism and previous brain injuries.