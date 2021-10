Officials say Utz Nettles, 92, went missing after walking away from her home in the Southland Plantation area.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an elderly woman who went missing Wednesday night.

Officials say Utz Nettles, 92, went missing after walking away from her home in the Southland Plantation area.

Nettles stands 5'3 and weighs 124 pounds. She was last scene wearing blue jeans and a pastel striped shirt.