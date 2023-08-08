Smith County officials searching for missing man who is blind, believed to be in grave danger

If you know of Gilbert Lay's whereabouts, call 911.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

According tot the SCSO, around midnight, authorities responded to the 13000 block of CR 3140, near Tyler State Park, on reports Gilbert Lay, 60, had gone missing. Officials learned Lay had not been seen in more than 24 hours.

The SCSO says Lay stands 6' tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and an In-N-Out ball cap. Lay walks with a cane and has a Corgi dog with him. He has been known to walk to the Tyler State Park in the past. He is legally blind, suffers from PTSD and has high blood pressure.

Lay is considered to be in grave danger.