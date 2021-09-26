Henderson County officials searching for missing teen

Ahraeya Olvera was with a girl named Lilly Calvary and a boy named Starling, according to officials.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Brownsboro Police Department (BPD) are searching for a missing teenager.

According to the BPD, Ahraeya Olvera, 14, was last seen at Abington Hills apartments in Brownsboro on Sept. 23. She was wearing a black crop top and high-waist jeans. She stands 5'3 and weighs about 130 pounds. Officials say Olvera has red hair and her makeup is "pristine."

The BPD says Olvera was with a girl named Lilly Calvary and a boy named Starling.

Authorities believe they were heading to the Lake Palestine area, Twin Oaks, Forest Grove or Cherokee Estates.