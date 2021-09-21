Smith County officials searching for suspect who crashed following high-speed chase

Officials tell CBS19 the suspect crashed near County Road 381 (Gallion Rd.) and ran from the vehicle.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the chase started on County Road 376 (Morningside Dr.) near NNE Loop 323.

Officials tell CBS19 the suspect crashed near County Road 381 (Gallion Rd.) and ran from the vehicle.

Authorities has set up a perimeter to look for the driver, Please avoid the area if possible and watch for law enforcement in the area.