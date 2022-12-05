Officials searching for suspect who shot 17-year-old in face at Smith County mobile home park

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen on Sunday.

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park located at 11300 Highway 271.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the 17-year-old male victim had been taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle.

The teen had been shot in the face and right arm and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related. The SCSO says the shooter(s) entered the area on foot just before the shooting.

"This is an ongoing investigation and Smith County investigators will be working throughout the day," the SCSO said.