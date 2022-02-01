Officials searching for East Texas runaway teen who is without diabetes medication

The SCSO says Zachary Clary doesn't have a cell phone or friends in the area.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen.

According to the SCSO, Zachary Clary, 17, left his home off Highway 155 S., near Lake Palestine, on Jan. 29

Clary is a Type 1 Diabetic and left home without his medication/insulin, which he is required to take on a daily basis.

The SCSO says he doesn't have a cell phone or friends in the area.

Clary's family says he is known to stay out in the woods, building a fire to stay warm. He has run away in the past and was located in the Cuney area near Lake Palestine.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, and dark-colored jeans. He wears a medic alert necklace with his name on it due to him being diabetic.

Clary stands 6' and weighs 135 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

"Due to his medical issues and the upcoming freezing temperatures, locating Zachary is of utmost importance," the SCSO said in a statement.