Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

According to the PCSO, on Feb. 17, officials received a call in reference to a runaway in the Onalaska area.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The Polk County Sheriff's Office originally posted the teen had been missing since Jan. 17. They later edited their social media post to say he has been missing since Feb. 17. We have updated our article with this information.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

Law enforcement says Cody Dunlap ran away from his residence and was last seen wearing blue wind pants, a brown Under Armour hoodie and gray Nike shoes.

Dunlap lives off Hodge Bottom Rd. on Farm-to-Market Road 356 and his family believes he may still be in the area.

The PCSO is looking for any information or help locating the teen.