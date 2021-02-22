Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for teen who's been missing since January

According to the PCSO, on Jan. 17, officials received a call in reference to a runaway in the Onalaska area.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen who hasn't been seen in more than a month.

According to the PCSO, on Jan. 17, officials received a call in reference to a runaway in the Onalaska area.

Law enforcement says Cody Dunlap ran away from his residence and was last seen wearing blue wind pants, a brown Under Armour hoodie and gray Nike shoes.

Dunlap lives off Hodge Bottom Rd. on Farm-to-Market Road 356 and his family believes he may still be in the area.

The PCSO is looking for any information or help locating the teen.