ATHENS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the subject(s) who vandalized the historic Goshen Cemetery near Eustace.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were alerted that 35 headstones were damaged. The sheriff says vandals did more than $120,000 worth of damages.

“Our team is actively investigating and interviewing people and I will be asking Crime Stoppers to offer a reward for the arrest of these suspects,” Hillhouse said.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Hillhouse says the subject(s) could face felony criminal mischief charges for the crime.

“I don’t intend to let this stand,” Hillhouse said. “For the sake of the families with kinfolk buried there, I want these criminals caught and prosecuted,” he said.

If you have any information regarding the crime, contact the HCSO at 903-675-5128.