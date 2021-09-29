HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Officials searching for wanted parolee with East Texas ties

Lloyd Murray has previously lived in Tyler, Palestine, Arlington, Dallas, Forest Hill, Georgetown and Grand Prairie.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has issued a warrant for the arrest of a parolee with East Texas ties for failure to comply with his supervision.

The TDCJ reports Lloyd Murray, 68, was released after serving time for multiple convictions. He stands 6'0 and weigh about 146 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Murray has serve time for the following crimes, according to the TDCJ:

Aggravated robbery

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault

Assault on a police officer

Forgery

Credit card abuse

Theft

Unauthorized used of a motor vehicle

Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Burglary of a habitation

He has previously lived in Tyler, Palestine, Arlington, Dallas, Forest Hill, Georgetown and Grand Prairie.

If you have information on Murray's whereabouts, please call the TDCJ Absconder Tip Line at 1-866-680-6667.