HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Officials searching for wanted parolee with East Texas ties

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has issued a warrant for the arrest of a parolee with East Texas ties for failure to comply with his supervision.
The TDCJ reports Lloyd Murray, 68, was released after serving time for multiple convictions. He stands 6'0 and weigh about 146 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Murray has serve time for the following crimes, according to the TDCJ:
- Aggravated robbery
- Robbery with a deadly weapon
- Aggravated assault
- Assault on a police officer
- Forgery
- Credit card abuse
- Theft
- Unauthorized used of a motor vehicle
- Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
- Burglary of a habitation
He has previously lived in Tyler, Palestine, Arlington, Dallas, Forest Hill, Georgetown and Grand Prairie.
If you have information on Murray's whereabouts, please call the TDCJ Absconder Tip Line at 1-866-680-6667.