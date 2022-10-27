Officials are searching for missing Timpson man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for a missing Timpson man, 61-year-old Willie Daniel McGuire.
McGuire was reported missing Oct. 27 and was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on Oct. 14.
He is described as a black male, six foot and one inch tall, 200 pounds and bald with brown eyes.
McGuire owns a brown 2000 Mercury Mountaineer, bearing Texas Plate number BD7N138, and a white Lexus 4-door, white with a gold strip at the bottom and chrome wheels.
The public is asked to contact Shelby County Sheriff Officer Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or Josh Tipton Constable Pct. 5 at 936-615-8223 if anyone has any information on McGuire's disappearance.