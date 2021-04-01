VIDEO: Officials seek information after Big Sandy Civic Center vandalized

The vandalism took place Sunday at the Big Sandy Civic Center, located at 612 North Tyler Street.

BIG SANDY, Texas — The Big Sandy Police Department is seeking information regarding a vandalism that happened Sunday at the Big Sandy Civic Center, located at 612 North Tyler Street.

According to Big Sandy police, these vandal(s) broke into the building by throwing a concrete brick through a window and then discharged fire extinguishers.

"Everything in the auditorium kitchen and the gym is coated with chemical residue — from the basketball courts to the tables and chairs," officials said.

The City will use taxpayer money to fix the damages like broken glass, light fixtures, and other miscellaneous items.

"Some furniture must be thrown away; carpet will have to be replaced. And everything touched by the chemical residue will need to be removed and cleaned by hand or replaced altogether," officials said.