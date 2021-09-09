Officials need help identifying woman whose body was found in Gladewater area nearly 20 years ago

The reconstruction above is a NCMEC artist’s rendering of what the Jane Doe may have looked like.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is re-sharing a 19-year-old East Texas case in the hopes of gaining new leads.

On May 21, 2002, skeletal remains of a female were located off of Highway 135, south of Swamp City Road in the Gladewater area of Gregg County.

Based on the condition of the remains, it is believed the woman had been dead for at least two years prior to the date of recovery. When she was found, officials believe she was between the ages of 17 and 25. She has a petite build and an unrepaired cleft palate.

The reconstruction above is a NCMEC artist’s rendering of what the Jane Doe may have looked like.