CAMP COUNTY — The Camp County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the person(s) involved in the theft of an air conditioning and heating unit from a local church.

On Thursday, November 1, the CCSO responded to the Leesburg Baptist Church on reports of a theft of an air conditioning-heating unit.

Officials discovered the unit, which was taken from the north side of the church, was less than a year old.

The CCSO says the thieves turned the power off on the side of the building that connects to the unit and cut all the connections to the building in order to take the outside unit. The unit is described as a Carrier Performance 5-ton unit with model number: 24ACC660A003.

If you have any information in connection with this theft, please contact the CCSO at (903) 856-6651 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 396-3351.

