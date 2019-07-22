WINNSBORO, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is seeking the public’s help in locating an escaped offender.

Alvin Elliott, 25, was last seen near County Road 4400, in Winnsboro, at 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

Elliott is a black male, who stands 6'0" and weighs 277 pounds. He was last seen wearing standard issue prison whites which look like medical scrubs in all white top and bottom. Elliott has been in custody at the Clyde M. Johnston Unit since June 24, 2019.

The TDCJ says Elliott is a trusty and appears to have walked off a work assignment outside the secure perimeter of the unit. Elliott is a probationer who is assigned to Johnston as a condition of his probation.

If you have seen this offender you are asked to call the Office of Inspector General hotline at (936) 437-5171 or local law enforcement.