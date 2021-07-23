Smith County officials seeking suspect reportedly involved in shootout

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a reported shootout near Van.

According to the SCSO, around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, dispatch received a 911 call concerning a shooting that occurred in the 19200 block of County Road 447. The caller stated one person had been shot at this location and the suspect had drove off in a Ford Crown Victoria.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a gunshot victim outside the residence identified as Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, from Mineola.

Hasten was taken to a local hospital and is stable after undergoing surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

About 30 minutes later, information was received regarding a gunshot victim had checked himself into the emergency room at a Quitman medical center. The man was identified as Matthew Aric Jones and he had a gunshot wound to the leg. When authorities arrived at the hospital, Jones reportedly ran away, leaving a silver Crown Victoria behind in the parking lot.

The SCSO believes Hasten and Jones were involved in a dispute which resulted in a gun battle.

At this time, arrest warrant affidavits are being prepared on Hasten and Jones for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones’ location is unknown and it is uncertain if he has sought medical treatment elsewhere. His health and welfare should be considered questionable at this time.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Jones please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.