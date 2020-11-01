VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Drugs and weapons were seized during a search warrant Friday in Wills Point, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Department.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Edgewood police, Wills Point police, Canton police, and the US Postal Inspector, seized about 14,000 grams (30 pounds) of illicit prescription pills with an estimated street value of $500,000.

Along with the pills, deputies found multiple guns, ammo, and other drugs.

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office

The residence was located across from a local school.

“This is another great example of how a collaborative investigation among local, state and federal agencies can produce great results within our county,” Van Zandt County Sheriff Corbett said.

The Van Zandt County DA’s office and the US Eastern District of Texas are investigating this case.