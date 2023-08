The Panola County Sheriff's Office said the deputy from the neighboring county lost their life during a wreck.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed after a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the PCSO, Panola County deputies will be blocking some roadways as the deceased deputy is escorted north.