2 injured in shooting near Tyler airport

TYLER, Texas — Two people have been injured in a shooting on Saturday morning near the Tyler Pounds Regional airport.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly conduct call around 5:15 a.m., in the 13300 block of Hwy. 64 West.

When officials arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both taken to local hospitals for treatment. During the investigation, deputies learned the victims were in an argument before shooting at each other.