SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Smith County officials announced the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had increased to 42.

This comes after Gregg County recorded two more positive cases, bringing their total to eight. Cherokee County now has five cases and Harrison County announced the first coronavirus-related death in their county.

As of Wednesday, April 1, at 2 p.m., there are 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 5

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 8

Harrison County - 3, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 3

Polk County - 4

Rusk County - 4

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 42, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself from COVID-19:

Wash hands Avoid close contact Distance self between others (at least six feet) Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing/coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

