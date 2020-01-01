FLINT, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after allegedly finding a large amount of drugs and weapons in his truck.

According to the SCSO, a deputy was patrolling in a mark vehicle in the area of the 22100 block of Highway 155 South in Flint. The deputy saw a group of people standing around pickup truck at a convenience store.

The sheriff's office says the people around the truck ran in different directions. However, the deputy ran the vehicle's registration and found the owner was 23-year-old Zaccereth Drake Silva.

The deputy found Silva while a K-9 unit arrived on the scene.

The K-9 alerted deputies to possible narcotics within the truck. Citing probably cause, the deputies searched the truck. The sheriff's office says authorities discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, guns and cash. One of the guns was reported stolen.

Silva was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and outstanding parole violation.

His bond was set at $360,000.