Officials: Space heater fire kills dog, puppies and destroys mobile home in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin mobile home is considered a total loss and a dog and puppies are dead after a space heater caused a fire Friday morning, according to city officials.

The city of Lufkin said firefighters responded to a blaze at Laurel Mobile Home Park around 9 a.m. A woman was able to escape the trailer and get to the home next door.

While crews were inside, they found a female dog who was still alive, but her puppies and another dog had died because of smoke inhalation. Firefighters tried life-saving efforts on the adult dog but they were unsuccessful, according to the city of Lufkin.

Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said a space heater plugged into a power strip on a long extension cord caused the fire. The fire department also deemed the home as a total loss and said the home did not have smoke detectors.

Crews got the blaze under control within minutes and they stopped the flames from spreading to other homes, the city of Lufkin said.

“Situations like this one demonstrate the importance of smoke alarms,” Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “They cut the chances of dying in a fire in half by giving people the time needed to escape safely.”