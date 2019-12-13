PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Beckville High School coach was arrested after two students said he sent them sexually-explicit photos through social media, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony D-Andre Moore, 30, of Carthage was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor. He is currently being held in the Panola County Detention Center on bonds totaling $40,000.

Moore was arrested Thursday. The sheriff’s office said investigators were called to Beckville High School on Dec 6, where two students said Moore had sent them sexually-explicit photos.

