Officials to conduct search for missing East Texas infant

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department along with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) will be conducting a search for the missing infant from Wells, Thursday, Sept. 24.

One-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who is the subject of an AMBER Alert, was last seen Friday, Sept. 18.

The search will start on Old Forest Road around 8 a.m.

Officials ask that everyone avoid the search area. Officials will have search dogs from TDCJ and low flying helicopters helping with the search for baby Armaidre.