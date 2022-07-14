Officials to investigate large grass fire between Longview, Kilgore

Steelman said the fire spread quickly because of high winds in the area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department and other agencies responded to a large grass fire off of State Highway 31 between Longview and Kilgore Wednesday night.

Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said his fire department came to the grass fire, which was about three to acres wide, near Longview Truck Center after the Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office asked for help.

The county fire marshal's office is investigating the cause because the blaze was outside of city limits, Steelman said. He added the forestry service came out to put a line around the fire, which was contained quickly.