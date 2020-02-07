OFFICIALS: Tyler man arrested after running over Smith Co. deputy

Anthony Avelar, 20, was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault against a public servant and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been arrested after allegedly running over a Smith County deputy Thursday afternoon.

Around 11:45 a.m., Smith County deputies responded to an assault call at the Smith County Adult Probation Office located at 217 East Line Ave. in Tyler in regards to a deputy being run over by a probationer who had driven off in a pickup.

The deputy received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to a Tyler hospital.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the initial investigation revealed the probationer, identified as Anthony Avelar, 20, was at this location visiting with his probation officer. When Avelar was informed he would be taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, Avelar ran out of the probation office and got into his pickup on the west side if the parking lot.

The deputy who was assigned to the location chased Avelar to his truck. When the deputy tried to remove the suspect from the vehicle, Avelar sped away, knocking the deputy down in the process. Avelar also reportedly drove over the deputy's right leg

The SCSO reports short time later, officials responded to 7250 Indian Trace in Tyler in an attempt to locate Avelar. A deputy spotted Avelar pulling into the driveway of this residence. However, by the time the deputy made it to the driveway, Avelar had pulled into the garage and shut the overhead door. Several minutes later, law enforcement personnel were informed Avelar was hiding in the attic. He was removed from the attic and taken into custody.

Avelar was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault against a public servant and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Bond has not been set.