OFFICIALS: Upshur County polling locations running properly after being down due to technical issues

According to U.S. Representative - District 1 candidate Hank Gilbert, the polls were down for approximately two hours.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — After being down due to technical issues, the Upshur County Elections Office tells CBS19 the polling places are back up and running properly.

According to U.S. Representative - District 1 candidate Hank Gilbert, the electronic voting machines were down for approximately two hours.

CBS19 contacted the Upshur County Elections Office who did not confirm how long machines were down, only that they were back up.

Gilbert’s team claims Upshur County did not have paper ballots ready as required by law.

"There’s a 60% chance litigation will be filed by the end of the day," said Vince Leibowitz, Gilbert's campaign spokesman.

Elections administrators said they would call us back shortly to confirm the amount of time the locations were not working.