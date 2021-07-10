OFFICIALS: Whitehouse man stabbed mom who later died at hospital

Authorities say Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, also stolen his mom's car after the stabbing.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Whitehouse man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his mother to death on Wednesday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 5:15 p.m., officials received a 911 call stating a female was being stabbed by her son in the 20600 block of East Grove Club Lake Rd. near Whitehouse. A short time later, the victim called 911 and said she had been stabbed by her son and he left the location in her SUV.

When deputies arrived, they immediately began administering first aid to the woman, identified as Bernice Slabaugh, 60, off Whitehouse, due to the severity of her injuries. EMS took Slabaugh to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies were able to obtain the license plate number of Slabuagh's SUV and released a description of the vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

A short time later, the SCSO says the Tyler Police Department, stopped the vehicle on Golden Rd. and detained the driver, identified as Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, of Whitehouse, and Slabuagh's son.

Around 7:35 p.m., Slabaugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Epifano was taken to the SCSO for further investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Smith County Crime Scene Investigators began processing the scene and gathering evidence.

Epifano was arrested for murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehcile. Hs bond has been set at $2,010,000.