LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman was flown to a Dallas hospital and a dog died after an apartment fire in Tuesday night.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 11:45 p.m., crews responded to a fire in a unit at an apartment complex, located at 614 Gilmer Road.

Officials were told a person was trapped inside the burning apartment and when crews arrived on scene, they found a woman unconscious in the bathroom. Firefighters also found a dog that had perished due to "smoke conditions."

The LFD reports the woman was taken to a Longview hospital and stabilized before being transferred to Parkland Hospital in Dallas by helicopter.

The fire was extinguished with no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking, according to the LFD.