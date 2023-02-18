Ohio train derailment: Fort Worth police sending resources to East Palestine

Police say the resources, such as bottled water, will be going to the community and first responders in East Palestine.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are sending resources to East Palestine, Ohio, following the derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials that has led to health concerns among residents in that area.

The derailment happened on Feb. 3 and about 50 train cars, some carrying hazardous materials, were involved. Chemicals spilled into nearby creeks and some even went into the Ohio River.

The Fort Worth Police Department is looking to help affected residents and first responders with resources such as bottled water.

In a video posted on Twitter, the police department showed a large trailer filled with water bottles that will be sent to East Palestine.

#OhioChemicalDisaster - FWPD is sending resources to the affected community and the first responders facing the crisis of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that contaminated the town's local water supply. pic.twitter.com/5V5CHKIkcF — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 18, 2023

In the video, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said there are 40,000 water bottles being sent. The chief said the department will be updating North Texans about the trip to Ohio.

Ohio state officials, such as the governor, have said that the Ohio River's water is safe and that five wells that feed into the municipal water system were not contaminated.

Despite repeated assurances that air and water testing has shown no signs of contaminants, residents of East Palestine have complained about lingering headaches and irritated eyes and some have said they are afraid to return to their homes.

Chemicals that spilled into nearby creeks killed thousands of fish, and a smaller amount made it into the Ohio River. While officials said the contamination posed no threat, cities in Ohio and West Virginia that get their drinking water from the river were monitoring a slow-moving plume and a few temporarily switched to alternative water sources.