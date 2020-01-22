TYLER, Texas — The Oil Place in Tyler will host a watch party on Sunday, February 2, as Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes goes for his first NFL title.

The venue, located at 10408 State Highway 64 East in Tyler, will open its doors at 3 p.m. Admission will be free, but parking will cost $10. Concessions will be available and security will be on site.

