Hazmat crews are headed to the scene and cleanup is expected to a take a few hours.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An oil spill has closed a portion oh Highway 64 E. in Smith County.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, a part of the intersection at Old Henderson Highway and Highway 64 E. is closed and traffic is being diverted.

Drivers are being rerouted to Gish Ln.

