Oklahoma man, 2 others accused of illegally transporting elephant ivory tusks into Tyler

An indictment states Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and Dusty Caudill worked together to create a scheme to transport African elephant ivory tusks from Oklahoma into Texas.

TYLER, Texas — An Oklahoma man and two others are accused of developing a scheme to transport elephant ivory tusks to Tyler and attempting to sell them to an undercover federal agent, federal court documents show.

David Bartlett, 46, of Dill City, Oklahoma, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on federal charge Wednesday.

Court findings allege that on Feb. 10, 2021, Bartlett called an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife special agent to negotiate the sale of African elephant ivory tusks. The next day, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, Caudill allegedly posed with the tusks for photos and a video recording to promote the sale.

According to the indictment, Bartlett sent texts with three photos and two videos of two African elephant ivory tusks on Feb. 11 to the undercover USF&W special agent.

Six days later, Bartlett called the agent to negotiate the sale again. In the conversation, Bartlett agreed to transport the two African elephant ivory tusks from Oklahoma to Tyler to complete the purchase, the indictment read.

The document said Garcia and Caudill on Feb. 21 moved the tusks from a home into a vehicle to take them to Tyler for sale. The next day, Bartlett and Garcia transported two ivory tusks from Ardmore, Oklahoma to Tyler with the intent to sell them.

All three are charged with federal charges of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law. This charge could result in a fine of no more than $250,000 and/or no more than five years in prison.

Bartlett and Garcia are also charged with transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law and a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce charge could lead to a fine of no more than $250,000 and/or no more than five years in prison.

Those found guilty of a violation of the Endangered Species Act could face a fine of no more than $100,000 and/or no more than one year in prison.