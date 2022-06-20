Oklahoma man ordered to pay almost $60,000 to Wood County-area livestock auction for stealing cattle

TSCRA said in statement that Snow failed to make payments and issued bad checks at an auction from September 2015 to March 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An Oklahoma man has been ordered to pay nearly $60,000 to Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction after he issued bad checks for multiple cattle purchases over six months.

On Thursday, Robert Ray Snow, 49, pleaded guilty to theft of livestock in Wood County.

He signed a plea deal for five years deferred adjudication probation, payment of court costs and $57,983.74 in restitution to Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction, according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

TSCRA said in statement that Snow failed to make payments and issued bad checks at an auction from September 2015 to March 2016.

The case previously had to be halted due to Snow filing for bankruptcy. In 2019, recently elected District Attorney Angela Albers reviewed legal statutes and lawfully renewed the prosecution of Snow.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand led the investigation, while Special Ranger Bo Fox and retired Special Ranger Toney Hurley assisted.