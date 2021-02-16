Old Arp fire station to open as emergency shelter

For further assistance, call 903-566-6600.

ARP, Texas — The Arp Police Department along with firefighters have reopened the old Arp fire station as an emergency shelter.

The station, located on Longview Street, has a backup generator up and running with heat on, and places to plug-in electric devices.

According to Arp police, the shelter will be utilized for the elderly, disabled or those needing electricity for medical devices.

"Please keep in mind that the Arp Volunteer Fire Department has been in the process of moving out of this building. There are no chairs or places to sit. Please bring foldout chairs or let us know if you need one," police said.