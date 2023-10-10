Parts of Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler closed after wreck leads to live power lines in roadway

Police officers are working the crash scene at Old Jacksonville Hwy and S. College Ave. Police said there are live power lines in the roadway.

TYLER, Texas — Old Jacksonville Highway is closed from South Broadway Ave to South Chilton Ave in Tyler after a wreck caused at least two power poles and guidelines to fall into the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers are working the crash scene at Old Jacksonville Hwy and S. College Ave. Police said there are live power lines in the roadway.

South College Ave is closed from West 8th Street down to Hamvassy Lane as well, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area while officers and crews respond to repair/replace the poles.