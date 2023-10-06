Old Nacogdoches University building announces reopening with ribbon cutting ceremony

The ribbon cutting ceremony and open house is set for Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Federation of Women’s Clubs is expecting to open the iconic red doors to welcome visitors back to the historic Old Nacogdoches University Building on Oct. 27.

The building which was closed for eight months, has been completely refurbished, enabling handicapped accommodations, and an elevator to the second floor.

A detailed timeline of the building’s history was also included inside showcasing a gallery wall with photos and explanations of events.

The building was constructed in 1858 as an symbol for higher learning for students in the East Texas area.

The Old University Building, which was leased during the Republic of Texas era, is the only building to still stand out of the eight universities established between 1836-1845. The building originally costed $10,500 to build.

The Old University Building serves as a museum today for the time period 1845-1904, an event center, and home for the Nacogdoches Federation of Women’s clubs who are the trustees of the building.

With fundraising beginning in October 2020, the generous donations enabled the financial goal and construction to began in January 2023.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and open house is set for Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. There will be light refreshments served.

This grand reopening was made possible through the efforts of the Nacogdoches Federation of Women’s Clubs, local businesses, donations and volunteers who have worked to restore this historic structure.