Local News

Cherokeean Herald celebrates 172 years of covering local news

Cherokeean Herald started in 1850, making it the oldest weekly newspaper in Texas.

RUSK, Texas — A Cherokee County business recently celebrated 172 years of fulfilling its mission of producing local news about the communities it covers.

The Cherokeean Herald started in 1850, and on Friday it celebrated the continuation of its status as the oldest weekly newspaper in Texas during a ribbon cutting including the Rusk and Jacksonville chambers of commerce. The newspaper will begin its 173rd edition on Sunday.

The event included a proclamation read by Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks and a flag presentation by state Sen. Robert Nichols. Middlebrooks’ proclamation proclaimed Feb. 27 “The Cherokeean Herald Day” in the city.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

