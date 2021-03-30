Ollie's Bargain Outlet to fill former Toys R Us building in Tyler

Ollie's Bargain Outlet already has locations in East Texas, including Longview, Marshall and Nacogdoches.

TYLER, Texas — A building that once held Tyler's Toys R Us location will soon host a bargain store that sells housewares, sporting goods, flooring, food, and more.

A sign posted in front of in the former Toys R Us, located at 414 E SE Loop 323 in Tyler, states, "Coming soon Ollie's Bargain Outlet," alongside the chain's logo and a website, ollies.us, where people can apply for a job.

The sign does not specify when the Ollie's might be ready for an opening. Construction trucks were in the former toy store parking lot Tuesday and workers were renovating the inside of the building.